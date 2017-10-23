Novomer to Open Innovation Center

Novomer Inc. recently announced plans to open a new innovation center in Rochester, N.Y. The facility, named the “Novomer Innovation Center,” is reportedly designed to meet the expanding demands of the company’s growing bio-based chemicals business.

All equipment, production assets, and employees will be transferred from the existing product development and pilot operations location to the new 26,000-sq-ft facility. Novomer will reportedly occupy the leased space in December, where it is currently undertaking renovations and improvements. The larger facility will house technology research, product development activities, and a COEth™ Process demonstration unit to make customer samples for a variety of products.

“The space provides room for collaboration and the capability to manufacture products at a larger scale to better service our development efforts and customer needs,” said Jim Mahoney, CEO. “This move reflects our rapid growth which has resulted in the need for additional space to develop new innovative products, meet customer demands for product testing, and collaborate with partners.”

The company is expected to employ about 60 chemists, engineers, lab technicians, and other personnel at the new facility.

Effective in early 2018, the new address of the Novomer Innovation Center will be 297 Buell Road, Rochester, N.Y. 14624.

For more information, visit www.novomer.com.