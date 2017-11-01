Ashland and Phoseon Announce Global UV LED Initiative

Ashland and Phoseon Technology recently announced a global UV LED initiative, combining Ashland’s product development expertise in UV LED coatings and laminating adhesives and Phoseon’s UV LED-curing lamp technology for the labels and packaging industry. This relationship will reportedly provide the converter base with proven plug-and-play solutions combining compatible UV LED coatings and laminating adhesives with the appropriate UV LED lamp technology.

“Creating an ease-of-use platform for converters in UV LED will accelerate the to-market learning curve, facilitating faster return on investment and early adoption into respective market segments,” said Catherine Heckman, global industry manager, packaging and converting adhesives and coatings, Ashland.

For more information, visit www.ashland.com or www.phoseon.com.