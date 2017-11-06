TA Instruments Announces Webinar

TA Instruments is hosting a webinar event focusing on characterizing adhesives through rheological measurements. “Strategies for Rheological Evaluation of Adhesives” will have two live broadcasts, on November 8 and November 9.

This webinar will reportedly discuss strategies for comprehensive analysis on various kinds of adhesive materials using rotational rheometers. Topics will include flow viscosity testing, tack and peel testing, dynamic temperature ramps, and frequency sweep testing for evaluating adhesive performance, as well as creep testing for monitoring adhesive cold flow. Time-temperature superposition (TTS) and rheology interconversion techniques will also be covered for predicting the viscoelastic behavior over several decades of time.

“The same team who developed our popular Practical Series Webinars are behind this standalone event, and we are confident users of all experience levels and across multiple industries will benefit from attending,” said Terry Kelly, president.

For more information, visit www.tainstruments.com.