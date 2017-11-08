Global Curing Adhesives Market to Reach $18 Billion by 2025

The global curing adhesives market is expected to reach $18.8 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. Demand is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2017 to 2025.



Acrylate resin was the leading raw material segment with over 30% share of the overall market volume in 2016, according to the report, and polyurethane emerged as second largest resin segment accounting for a revenue share of over 22% in 2016. Growing automotive and construction industries in countries such as China, India, and Germany is expected to provide an opportunity for curative bonding agents over the next eight years.



Asia Pacific emerged as the largest and fastest growing regional market with an estimated CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. The European market is estimated to witness moderate CAGR of 7.2% in terms of revenue growth over the forecast period.



