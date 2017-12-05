IPC APEX Expo 2018 Program Announced

IPC APEX Expo 2018 is scheduled to take place February 27 - March 1, 2018, in San Diego. The event will provide an International Reception, First-Timers’ Welcome; Show Floor Reception and Ice Cream Social; Women in Electronics Networking Reception; Exhibition Ribbon Cutting Ceremony; and New Products Corridor.

A free opening keynote will be given by Jared Cohen, founder and director of Google Ideas at Google and now CEO of Jigsaw (its successor arm with Alphabet Inc.). On Tuesday, February 27, Cohen will present, “Game Changers: Technology and the Next Big Disruptions,” providing answers to the question on every attendee’s mind: “what’s next for the world of technology?”

On Wednesday, February 28, John Mitchell, IPC president and CEO, will discuss how today’s technology and business requirements are changing at an ever-accelerating pace. With millennials making up the largest workforce this planet has ever known, Mitchell will show how understanding the challenges and solutions in educating today’s workforce is critical to businesses and leaders around the globe during his presentation, “Educating a 21st Century Workforce.”

In addition, 10 free “Buzz sessions” will be offered. The industry’s top technical experts on subjects ranging from 3D printed electronics and Industry 4.0 to China environmental issues and a pulse of the electronics industry and business outlook will provide insights into timely issues surrounding each of these topics.

For more information, visit www.ipcapexexpo.org.