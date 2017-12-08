Glass Bonding Adhesives Market to Increase 7%

The global glass bonding adhesives market is expected to reach $4.42 billion by 2025, at a registered compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%, according to a recent report. Central and South America are estimated to witness high industry growth by 2025, and the electronics and appliances and medical device applications are estimated to offer key opportunities for the industry growth.

Electronics and appliances are reportedly estimated to offer lucrative opportunities in the industry over the forecast period, especially in Asia Pacific. The presence of major electronic components, as well as appliance manufacturers in the region, is predicted to enhance the product assembly activities, thus promoting the use of superior glass bonding glue in the future.

