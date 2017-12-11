Exterior Construction Silicone Sealants Market to Grow 5%

The exterior sector of the global construction silicone sealants market emerged as the largest application segment in 2017, and it is estimated to grow over the forecast period, according to report from Axiom Market Research Consulting. The segment is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2019 to 2024.

Other application segments are also expected to showcase significant growth boosting the demand for construction silicone sealants over the forecast period. Based on geography, the global construction silicone sealants market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

The demand for low-volatile-organic compounds and green and sustainable sealants is expected to create growth opportunities for the market globally over the forecast period. However, the market growth is reportedly restrained by harmful environmental effects of sealants.

For more information, visit www.axiommrc.com.