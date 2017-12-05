ROBNOR RESINLAB: Epoxy Adhesive

PX628D is a two-part toughened epoxy adhesive for structural bonding. The adhesive offers high strength and adhesion to many substrates, including aluminum, copper, brass, stainless steel, and even certain plastics such as ABS.



This non-slump epoxy paste adhesive is reportedly capable of gap filling and with an MPa of 26 on stainless steel, and has a handling time of about 6-8 hours and reaches full strength within approximately 48 hours at room temperature.



With the black resin component and the white hardener, users can see that the two components have mixed properly, since the mixed PX628D is gray in color. Furthermore, the 1:1 by volume mix ratio reportedly allows for convenient metering and mixing of the adhesive in bulk.

For more information, visit www.robnor-resinlab.com.